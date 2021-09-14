Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

SMFG opened at $7.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.