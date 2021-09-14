Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.