Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.18.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.06. The company had a trading volume of 40,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,320. The company has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.48 and its 200-day moving average is $256.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

