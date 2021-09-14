Strong Hits One Day Volume of $10.89 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Strong has a market capitalization of $69.01 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can now be purchased for about $499.10 or 0.01066565 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00081655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00123596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.16 or 0.00171291 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,667.54 or 0.99728413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.55 or 0.07063957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.84 or 0.00927126 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.