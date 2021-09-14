Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 600 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.62. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $29.16.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,524.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $246,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,250 shares of company stock worth $2,971,688 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

