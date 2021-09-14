Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $54.83.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

