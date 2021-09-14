Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 191,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 57,001 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 54,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,790 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER stock opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.89 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

