Steadview Capital Management LLC Sells 55,460 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Steadview Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 34.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,460 shares during the period. Coupa Software accounts for about 2.4% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $27,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.18.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.75. 15,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,906. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.29 and its 200-day moving average is $247.93. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $45,776.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,049.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,039 shares of company stock valued at $26,519,756 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

