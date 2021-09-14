State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $54.59 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $54,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

NYSE:APTV opened at $148.25 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.46.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

