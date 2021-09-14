State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 13,700 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $50,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Match Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,790 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,462,000 after purchasing an additional 691,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $162.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.34. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.61 and a one year high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

