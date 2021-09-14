Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 52,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,318. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $49,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

