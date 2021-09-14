Starbase (STAR) Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Starbase has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $742,161.36 and $584,554.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00063645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00142538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.67 or 0.00820010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00043553 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.