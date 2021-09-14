SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. SRAX reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SRAX.

Get SRAX alerts:

SRAX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James upped their target price on shares of SRAX from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SRAX by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SRAX in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SRAX by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

SRAX opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. SRAX has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $135.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.93.

SRAX’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, September 17th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 17th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, September 17th.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.