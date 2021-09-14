Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $267.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,431.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,326,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,992 shares of company stock valued at $124,873,619. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SQ traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,515,584. Square has a fifty-two week low of $138.81 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.02 and a 200-day moving average of $240.78.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

