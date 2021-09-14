Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 35,100 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises 2.2% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.28% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $91,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

CFR stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.99. 655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,824. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.