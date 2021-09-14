Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.82. 48,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $436.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.51 and a 200-day moving average of $167.15.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.