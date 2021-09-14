Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $140.70 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 3.3% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $140,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $110,481,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $94,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

WBA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,708. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

