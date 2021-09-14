SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 42.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWX opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.