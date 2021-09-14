SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 142,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,392,889 shares.The stock last traded at $167.60 and had previously closed at $167.74.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average of $167.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $522,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 28,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

