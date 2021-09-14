SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 625,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after buying an additional 59,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after buying an additional 72,376 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 282,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 150.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 216,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after buying an additional 130,089 shares during the last quarter.

TOTL stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $48.52. 2,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,912. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40.

