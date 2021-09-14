South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SOUHY. Macquarie raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South32 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

South32 stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 61,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,321. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.97. South32 has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

