South State Corp Sells 534 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

South State Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

