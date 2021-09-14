South State Corp Sells 2,163 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

South State Corp trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Aflac by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Aflac by 2.7% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, increased their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac stock opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

