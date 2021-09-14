South State Corp Sells 1,063 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

South State Corp cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

