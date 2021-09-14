South State Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

South State Corp lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

