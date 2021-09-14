South State Corp Has $2.83 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

South State Corp boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 88.7% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.99.

ACN opened at $339.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.24 and a 200 day moving average of $296.06. The company has a market cap of $215.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

