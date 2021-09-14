South State Corp Grows Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

South State Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Snap by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after buying an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Snap by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,706,000 after buying an additional 2,017,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after buying an additional 838,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $80.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of -139.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $889,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,757,776 shares of company stock worth $348,782,265.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

