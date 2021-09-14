South State Corp Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

South State Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.04.

Shares of UNH opened at $414.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $390.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

