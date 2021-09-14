South State Corp Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

South State Corp reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,943 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Intel by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 9,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 477,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

