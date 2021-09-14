Somerset Group LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

XOM traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 391,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,289,881. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43. The company has a market cap of $231.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

