Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

