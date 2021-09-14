Smith Moore & CO. Sells 6,039 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VLUE traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.79. 652,347 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.31. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

