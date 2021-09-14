Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 7,979 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,774 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,026,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,714,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,196,000 after buying an additional 328,431 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,747,000 after acquiring an additional 259,913 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

DGRO stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,607. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $53.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.