Smith Moore & CO. Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after acquiring an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.17. 16,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,722. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

