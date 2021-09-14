Smith Moore & CO. Has $2.92 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Betterment LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 76,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 86.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44,405 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.19. 2,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,693. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $49.89.

