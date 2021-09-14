Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.45. 25,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,780. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

