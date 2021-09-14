SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 895.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,455 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in SLM were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in SLM by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.38. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

