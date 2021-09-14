Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 829 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $28,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after buying an additional 388,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,372,000 after buying an additional 193,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after buying an additional 176,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,386.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,680,000 after buying an additional 135,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE WST opened at $442.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

