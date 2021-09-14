Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 59,954 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,954 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.31% of Robert Half International worth $30,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

NYSE:RHI opened at $102.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $104.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.96.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

