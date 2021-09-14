Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $32.94 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,221 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cummins were worth $32,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cummins by 66.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 246,135 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Cummins by 82.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 410,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,022,000 after purchasing an additional 185,246 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

NYSE CMI opened at $235.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.93 and a 200-day moving average of $249.91. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

