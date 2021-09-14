Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $24.20 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 46.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,662 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $24,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.48. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

