Simple Software Solutions (SSS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $87.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 37.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $112,559.58 and approximately $87.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00022530 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001233 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,027,024 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

