SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Price Target Cut to C$14.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial to C$14.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.40.

TSE:SIL opened at C$10.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$9.00 and a 52-week high of C$16.37.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

