Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

PHPPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Signify stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Signify has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

