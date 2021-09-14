Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.8075 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69.

Sibanye Stillwater has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sibanye Stillwater to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

SBSW stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.81. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 130.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $22,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

