Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Expands By 5,800.0%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 5,800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPCS remained flat at $$1.54 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,293. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. TechPrecision has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.77.

About TechPrecision

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

