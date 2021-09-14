Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Drops By 96.2%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the August 15th total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get SMC alerts:

Shares of SMC stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,880. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24. SMC has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.94.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.