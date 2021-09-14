Short Interest in Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Drops By 90.0%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ROMJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Rubicon Organics from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut Rubicon Organics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

ROMJF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,550. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. Rubicon Organics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.39.

Rubicon Organics, Inc engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

