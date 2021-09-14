Short Interest in Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Declines By 92.9%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Probe Metals from C$2.70 to C$3.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Probe Metals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 39,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,125. Probe Metals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.