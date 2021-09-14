Short Interest in Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Declines By 92.9%

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Probe Metals from C$2.70 to C$3.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 39,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,125. Probe Metals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

Probe Metals Company Profile

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.