Short Interest in Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Increases By 1,200.0%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NUVR traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $114.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.50. Nuvera Communications has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47.

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.