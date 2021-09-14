Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Decreases By 99.8%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the August 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.37 price objective (down previously from C$1.00) on shares of Kraken Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRKNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. 90,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,915. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

